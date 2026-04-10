Alcoa (WBAG:ALCA) Price Target Increased by 14.21% to 60.41

The average one-year price target for Alcoa (WBAG:ALCA) has been revised to € 60,41 / share. This is an increase of 14.21% from the prior estimate of € 52,89 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 37,23 to a high of € 71,89 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.51% from the latest reported closing price of € 63,26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is an decrease of 240 owner(s) or 26.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCA is 0.15%, an increase of 11.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.58% to 200,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 15,949K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,394K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCA by 53.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,656K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCA by 66.27% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,254K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares , representing an increase of 67.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCA by 394.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,038K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares , representing an increase of 30.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCA by 142.21% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,134K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares , representing an increase of 60.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCA by 20.20% over the last quarter.

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