Alcoa vs. Ryerson: Which Aluminum Stock Boasts Better Prospects?

Alcoa Corporation AA and Ryerson Holding Corporation RYZ are prominent players in the aluminum industry, supported by global operations and diversified business portfolios. With aluminum prices remaining elevated amid global economic uncertainty and persistent trade tensions, a comparison of these industry participants is increasingly relevant for investors seeking exposure to the Zacks Metal Products - Distribution industry.



Aluminum has emerged as an appealing investment opportunity in recent years, driven by rising demand for lightweight and energy-efficient electric vehicles, increased use of recycled aluminum and advancements in rechargeable batteries. Demand for the metal continues to grow as industries increasingly prioritize sustainability and operational efficiency. Moreover, the steady recovery and expansion of global air travel have prompted aircraft manufacturers to increase production, boosting demand for aluminum alloys used in fuselages and wings.



Which stock currently presents the stronger investment case? A closer look at their fundamentals, growth prospects and key headwinds can help determine which company offers the more compelling opportunity for investors today.

The Case for Alcoa

Alcoa is benefiting from strong momentum in its Aluminum segment, driven by healthy demand across packaging, electrical and transportation end markets. The segment’s production capacity has expanded following the restart of the San Ciprián smelter in Spain, Alumar in Brazil and Lista in Norway. In the first quarter of 2026, the Aluminum segment’s third-party sales rose to $2.54 billion from $1.91 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.



In May 2026, Alcoa announced a $65 million investment to expand production capabilities at its Mosjøen smelter in Norway, enabling the use of recycled aluminum in the casting process and increasing capacity by up to 75,000 metric tons. The investment will strengthen AA’s low-carbon aluminum portfolio, expand alloy flexibility and support rising customer demand from automotive and packaging markets in Europe. The project will be completed in phases, with commissioning and production ramp-up expected through 2028.



Alcoa is also benefiting from higher aluminum prices driven by the Middle East conflict, which has disrupted trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz. This has tightened aluminum supply in the region, driving up global aluminum prices.



The company is also gaining from U.S. tariffs on imported aluminum, which have strengthened domestic market conditions. In June 2025, the U.S. administration increased tariffs on imported aluminum to 50% as a measure to correct trade imbalances and boost the domestic industry. The move has also increased aluminum prices, thus benefiting domestic producers like Alcoa. For first-quarter 2026, aluminum product sales rose to $2.58 billion from $1.96 billion in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s Alumina segment is poised to gain from higher alumina shipments driven by the restart of San Ciprián smelter. However, shipment delays in Australia arising from the Middle East war and Cyclone Narelle are concerning for it. AA expects alumina production in 2026 to be in the range of 9.7-9.9 million tons, while shipments are anticipated to be 11.8-12.0 million tons.



However, Alcoa has been witnessing the impacts of escalating costs and expenses over time. In the first quarter, the cost of sales increased 3% year over year. The metric, as a percentage of net sales, increased 630 bps to 78.7%. Selling, general and administrative expenses also rose 16.9% in the year. The increase in operating expenses, if not controlled, might adversely impact the company’s margins in the quarters ahead.



The company’s high debt level also remains concerning. AA exited the first quarter with a total debt of $2.55 billion compared with $2.45 billion reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2025. Considering its high debt level, its cash and cash equivalents of $1.35 billion do not look impressive.

The Case for Ryerson

Ryerson benefits from a diversified business structure that helps offset weakness in one end market with strength in others. The company is well-positioned to benefit from rising infrastructure spending, reshoring trends, increased fabrication outsourcing and ongoing manufacturing supply-chain restructuring. Additionally, its investments in non-ferrous polishing, buffing and grinding capabilities are expected to strengthen its long-term position.



The key growth driver for Ryerson currently is the strength of its aluminum product line. Aluminum shipments remained relatively steady year over year at 48,000 tons during the first quarter of 2026. Revenues from the segment surged 27.3% to $350 million, aided by higher metal prices.



In the same period, shipments from both the carbon steel and stainless steel product lines increased 33.9% and 26.2%, year over year, respectively. Also, revenues from these product lines grew 40.9% and 33.8%, respectively, due to an increase in average selling prices.



RYI expects second-quarter 2026 net sales to be $1.86 – $1.93 billion, with an increase in customer shipments of 18-20% sequentially. Solid momentum in the transactional business is expected to aid the company’s overall performance.



However, high debt levels have been a concern for Ryerson. It exited first-quarter 2026 with a long-term debt of $905.1 million compared with $461.2 million reported at 2025-end. Its current liabilities were $954.2 million, higher than the cash equivalents of about $25.1 million. Also, interest expenses in the first quarter remained high at $11.7 million.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for AA & RYI?

While the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alcoa’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 22%, the same for earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 110.9%. AA’s EPS estimates have been trending upward over the past 60 days for 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYI’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 50.6% and 173.2%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of AA & RYI

In the past year, Alcoa’s shares have surged 154.3%, while Ryerson stock has gained 28.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alcoa is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00X, below its median of 11.56X over the last five years. Ryerson’s forward earnings multiple sits at 14.62X, much higher than its median of 10.09X over the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Take

Alcoa is benefiting from higher aluminum prices, strong demand across key end markets and expanded production capacity, supported by smelter restarts and investments in low-carbon aluminum. The company expects steady growth in its Aluminum and Alumina segments, aided by higher shipments and favorable pricing trends. However, rising operating costs and a high debt burden remain key concerns for its margins and financial flexibility.



In contrast, Ryerson is benefiting from a diversified business model, strong momentum in its aluminum product line and improving demand across steel categories, supported by higher metal prices and infrastructure-related trends. The company expects continued growth, aided by strong shipment volumes and momentum in its transactional business. However, elevated debt levels, weak cash position and high interest expenses remain key concerns for its financial health.



Alcoa’s attractive valuation makes it a more attractive pick for investors compared with Ryerson at present. Also, AA stock outperformed RYZ in the past year, reflecting stronger investor confidence. Both companies currently have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.