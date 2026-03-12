Alcoa is Trading Near 52-Week High: How Should You Play the Stock?

Shares of Alcoa Corporation AA have been showing impressive gains of late, trading close to its 52-week high of $68.40. The stock closed at $66.36 yesterday, 3% below the highest point. Shares of the alumina, aluminum and bauxite products provider have surged 97.5% in the past six months, outpacing the Zacks sub-industry’s and the S&P 500’s growth of 75.4% and 3.3%, respectively.



Other industry players like Century Aluminum Company CENX and Constellium SE CSTM have surged 123% and 67%, respectively, over the said time frame.

AA Outperforms Industry & S&P 500



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating solid upward momentum and price stability. This reflects a positive market sentiment and confidence in the company's financial health and long-term prospects.

AA Shares Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day SMA



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Favoring the Company

Alcoa is benefiting from the surge in aluminum prices amid the heightened geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, which have disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane in the Middle East. This has been affecting the overall supply of aluminum in the region, spurring its global price.

With healthy aluminum demand, the tariffs on the metal also gained traction. In June 2025, the U.S. administration increased tariffs on imported aluminum to 50% as a measure to correct trade imbalances and boost the domestic industry. The move has increased aluminum prices, thereby benefiting domestic producers like Alcoa.



Strong demand in the electrical and packaging markets is driving the company’s Aluminum segment. Also, the restart of the San Ciprián (Spain), Alumar (Brazil), and Lista (Norway) smelters has increased AA’s overall production capacity. This has led the company to provide a healthy production outlook. For 2026, the Aluminum segment is projected to produce 2.4-2.6 million tons, while shipments are expected to be in the band of 2.6-2.8 million tons.



The Alumina segment is also poised to benefit from healthy production and an increase in productivity at its refineries. However, the closure of the company’s Kwinana refinery has been affecting its production and shipment volumes. AA expects alumina production in 2026 to be in the range of 9.7-9.9 million tons, while shipments are anticipated to be 11.8-12.0 million tons.



Alcoa is expected to maintain strong demand momentum going forward, with growing popularity for lighter and energy-efficient electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries and aluminum alloys for aircraft fuselages and wings.

Few Near-Term Concerns Prevail

Alcoa has been coping with the adverse impacts of high operating costs. In 2025, the cost of sales rose 6% year over year. The metric, as a percentage of net sales, remained high at 82.9%. Selling, general and administrative expenses also increased 9% in the year. The increase in operating expenses, if not controlled, might adversely impact the company’s margins in the quarters ahead.



The company’s high debt level also remains concerning. AA exited the fourth quarter with a total debt of $2.44 billion. Considering its high debt level, its cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion do not look impressive.

Stock Valuation

Alcoa’s lofty valuation remains a concern. The stock is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.63X, higher than the industry average of 11.76X. This elevated valuation could make the stock vulnerable to further pullbacks if market sentiment sours.



AA’s peers, Century Aluminum and Constellium are currently trading cheaper compared with the company. Notably, Century Aluminum and Constellium are trading at 8.57X and 11.98X, respectively.

Price-to-Earnings (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alcoa’s Earnings Estimate Revision

Earnings estimates for AA have moved north over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism. The company’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 16.4% to $5.19 per share. Also, earnings estimates for 2027 have surged 27% to $5.51 per share over the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Take on AA Stock

Despite Alcoa’s several upsides and positive earnings estimates, the near-term challenges, such as high operating costs & expenses, as well as expensive valuation, are limiting this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s near-term prospects. While current shareholders should hold their positions, new investors should wait for the stock to retract some of its recent gains and provide a better entry point.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

