Alcoa To Supply Sustainable Aluminum For Wheels On Audi E-tron GT

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) said that it will supply sustainable aluminum for the wheels on the e-tron GT, Audi's first electric sports car.

Alcoa is supplying aluminum to RONAL GROUP for the manufacture of the Audi e-tron GT's high-performance alloy wheels, produced with a combination of metal from the ELYSISTM zero-carbon emissions smelting technology and EcoLum, Alcoa's low-carbon aluminum brand.

Alcoa said it invented the zero-carbon emissions technology that ELYSIS, a joint venture company co-founded by Alcoa, is working to ramp up to a commercial scale. The process emits pure oxygen as a byproduct and eliminates all greenhouse gas emissions by replacing the carbon anodes used in traditional aluminum smelting with inert, proprietary materials.

