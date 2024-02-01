Alcoa To Supply Nexans With Aluminum From ELYSIS Technology

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Co. (AA) on Thursday announced that it will be supplying low-carbon aluminum rods, which are produced through ELYSIS technology, to Nexans.

The aluminum produced through ELYSIS technology eliminates all direct greenhouse gas emissions from the traditional smelting process and emits oxygen as a byproduct.

The ELYSIS technology utilizes proprietary materials, including inert anodes, to achieve this remarkable feat.

This new development is expected to enable several Nexans facilities in Western Europe and Scandinavia to start using aluminum produced from ELYSIS technology for various types of cables, ranging from low, medium to high voltage.

