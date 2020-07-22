Alcoa To Supply ECOLUM Rolling Slabs To Grnges - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) has reached an agreement to supply ECOLUM rolling slabs to Grnges. ECOLUM is part of Alcoa's SUSTANA line of low-carbon products that support supply chain sustainability.

"There is a growing demand for sustainably-produced materials, with customers acknowledging that it is worth paying extra for these attributes. With our SUSTANA line of products and certifications from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, we are able to support the demand for sustainably produced metal," said Tim Reyes, Alcoa's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.