Alcoa To Sell Waste Treatment Facility In Gum Springs To Veolia

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (A) has agreed to sell its waste treatment facility, located in Gum Springs, Arkansas, to Veolia ES Technical Solutions. Alcoa will receive $200 million in cash at closing for the sale of Elemental Environmental Solutions, which owns the waste treatment business. An additional $50 million will be paid to Alcoa if certain post-closing conditions are satisfied.

"This planned transaction shows our commitment to execute on our strategy and the sale of non-core assets, which we announced in the third-quarter of 2019," said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.