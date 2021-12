(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Alcoa Corp. (AA) will replace Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on December 20.

S&P 500 constituent Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is acquiring Hill-Rom in a deal that was completed Monday.

