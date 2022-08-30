Markets
Alcoa To Curtail One Third Of Its Production Capacity At Lista Smelter

(RTTNews) - Alcoa (AA) said the company will curtail one third of its production capacity at its Lista smelter in Norway to mitigate high energy costs for the site. The curtailment of one potline, or approximately 31,000 metric tons, will begin immediately and is expected to be complete within 14 days. The company said the employees will remain to complete an orderly shutdown of the one potline and to be ready in the event of a restart.

The company noted that the site is currently exposed to spot energy pricing, which has increased to above $600 per megawatt hour.

