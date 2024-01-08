News & Insights

Alcoa to close production at Western Australia refinery, cut 800 jobs

January 08, 2024 — 08:28 pm EST

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa AA.N said on Tuesday it planned to fully curtail production in 2024 at its Kwinana Alumina Refinery in Western Australia, with the process beginning in the second quarter this year.

The curtailment will include a phased reduction of the workforce from around 800 employees at the start of 2024 to approximately 250 in the third quarter of this year, when all alumina production will cease, the company added.

