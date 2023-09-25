News & Insights

Alcoa Slides 5% In Morning Trade

September 25, 2023

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Monday morning trade.

The company named William Oplinger as President and CEO, to replace Roy Harvey, effective September 24.

Oplinger has been serving as Chief Operating Officer of Alcoa.

Currently, shares are at $26.87, down 5.19 percent from the previous close of $28.35 on a volume of 1,503,984.

