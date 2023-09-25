Alcoa Slides 5% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Monday morning trade.

The company named William Oplinger as President and CEO, to replace Roy Harvey, effective September 24.

Oplinger has been serving as Chief Operating Officer of Alcoa.

Currently, shares are at $26.87, down 5.19 percent from the previous close of $28.35 on a volume of 1,503,984.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.