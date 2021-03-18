Alcoa signs electricity deals for Portland aluminium smelter

March 19 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp AA.N said on Friday it had signed new agreements with Australia's AGL Energy AGL.AX, Origin Energy ORG.AX and Alinta Energy to supply electricity to its Portland aluminium smelter in the Australian state of Victoria.

The five-year agreements will commence on Aug. 1, after its existing agreement with AGL expires, Alcoa said.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.