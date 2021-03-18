Commodities
AA

Alcoa signs electricity deals for Portland aluminium smelter

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WADE PAYNE

Alcoa Corp said on Friday it had signed new agreements with Australia's AGL Energy, Origin Energy and Alinta Energy to supply electricity to its Portland aluminium smelter in the Australian state of Victoria.

March 19 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp AA.N said on Friday it had signed new agreements with Australia's AGL Energy AGL.AX, Origin Energy ORG.AX and Alinta Energy to supply electricity to its Portland aluminium smelter in the Australian state of Victoria.

The five-year agreements will commence on Aug. 1, after its existing agreement with AGL expires, Alcoa said.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AA ORG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    Mar 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular