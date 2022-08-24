Markets
Alcoa Says Labor Strike Ends At Mosjoen Smelter In Norway

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Alcoa (AA) said that a solution has been reached on a labor dispute and strike has ended at its Mosjoen smelter in Norway.

The strike began on Monday, August 22, 2022, and affected numerous industrial plants representing the Norwegian electrochemical industry.

Negotiations were between Industri Energi, which represents workers, and Norsk Industri, which is a federation of Norwegian industries that includes Alcoa. Now that the parties have reached a solution, Mosjoen will resume normal operations, including shipping products to customers, Alcoa said.

