Alcoa reverts to gas for fuelling alumina refineries in Western Australia

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp AA.N said on Thursday it reverted to using gas to fuel boilers at its partially owned Kwinana and Pinjarra alumina refineries in Western Australia, a week after the aluminium producer had resorted to using diesel due to gas shortage.

Gas supply shortage in Western Australia has forced Alcoa to flag a 30% cut in its production from its Kwinana refinery, which it jointly owns with Alumina Ltd AWC.AX.

"Kwinana refinery continues to operate with one production unit offline and reduced process flows," Alcoa said. However, Alcoa did not set out a timeline on when it will resume full production.

Chevron Corp CVX.N on Wednesday re-commenced gas supply from Wheatstone domestic gas plant to the Western Australia market after an equipment failure knocked off the energy firm's 215 terajoules-a-day Wheatstone plant on Jan. 5.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

