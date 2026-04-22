Alcoa Rebounds as Aluminum Tightens, But a Q1 Miss Tests the Rally

Global aluminum industry leader Alcoa (NYSE: AA) has served as the quintessential example of just how highly cyclical the basic materials sector can be.

So far this year, that cohort of stocks has posted a year-to-date (YTD) gain of around 12%, second-best among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors and trailing only energy.

Alcoa, for its part, has played a major role in that. But that has come after a lengthy recovery from pandemic-era catalysts and a subsequent dramatic fall in share price.

On March 25, 2022, the stock reached its all-time high (ATH) of $91.96 after supply chain issues drove aluminum prices to record prices. From that ATH through its five-year low in April 2025, the stock fell by more than 75%.

But things are once again looking up.

Over the past year, AA has gained more than 185%. And despite a recent earnings disappointment, the stock is poised to challenge its record high as tailwinds align and the aluminum market continues to get tighter.

Aluminum Shortage Is Driving Price to a 4-Year High

The industrial metal—which has commercial applications in industries ranging from construction and packaging to household electronics and aerospace—is prized for its versatility and corrosion-resistant properties. But despite its ubiquitous demand, aluminum’s recent price action is being fueled by conflict in the Middle East.

An existing global supply shortage has been exacerbated by the Iran war, adversely affecting the automotive, packaging, and construction industries. The region is responsible for 9% of global aluminum supply, and major smelters were damaged during the attacks. As a result, suppliers in the Middle East have seen production plummet. Aluminum Bahrain, for instance, was forced to cut its output by nearly 19%.

At the same time, aluminum inventories at the London Metals Exchange are critically low. This month, stocks have fallen to under 400,000 tonnes, with much of that inventory already earmarked for delivery. Additionally, elevated energy costs—also a result of the conflict—are inhibiting idled capacity in countries outside of the Middle East.

Together, this confluence of catalysts has seen aluminum prices rise above $3,557 per metric ton, which is beginning to rival the metal’s record high from 2022.

Despite Alcoa’s Earnings Miss, Tailwinds Remain in Place

Despite gaining more than 17% over the past month, shares of Alcoa sold off after the company’s Q1 2026 earnings report revealed a miss on the top and bottom lines. That drove the stock down by double digits over the past five trading sessions.

Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 missed the consensus estimate of $1.60, and revenue of $3.19 billion—more than 5% lower than the year prior—was below analyst estimates of $3.35 billion.

That panic was likely overblown, though. The EPS miss was the company’s first in eight quarters. And while quarterly revenue also missed analyst expectations, just one quarter ago the company reported $6.75 billion in revenue versus forecasts of $3.28 billion, a nearly 106% puside surprise.

The bullish investment thesis remains intact. In his earnings call comments, CEO William Oplinger noted that the Iran war presented an unforeseen headwind. The subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been a major accelerator for aluminum prices this year, leading to delivery suspensions and supply chain issues reminiscent of 2022, with aluminum prices now trading around four-year highs.

But Oplinger stressed that Alcoa was able to pivot as necessary, saying that “despite significant disruption in the Middle East, our teams ensured continuity of supply for our operations,” adding that numerous smelting projects are slated for approval in the year ahead.

Additionally, the global aluminum alloy market is forecast to undergo a steady compound annual growth rate of 7.4% from 2026 to 2033, growing from more than $243 billion in 2025 to a projected $406 billion by 2033, according to industry consultancy firm Grand View Research.

And in spite of a more than 18% YTD gain, shares of Alcoa are comparatively cheap. The stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio suggests that after the earnings disappointment-fueled selloff, shares could be undervalued.

Wall Street’s Read on Alcoa After Earnings

Of the 12 analysts currently covering AA stock, only five have assigned it a Buy rating.

High-end price targets suggest that the stock could gain more than 30% over the next 12 months, but the consensus price target of around $61 implies more than 7% potential downside.

However, over the past three quarters, institutional ownership has seen outsized buying, resulting in nearly $4 billion in inflows over the past year compared to just over $1 billion in outflows. That buying was particularly pronounced in Q3 and Q4 2025, during which Alcoa recorded institutional inflows of $3.17 billion against just $821 million in outflows.

Reinforcing the buy case is the fact that the company’s financial health has been in the TradeSmith Green Zone for more than seven months. Also, Alcoa's MarketRank™ shows the stock scoring higher than 72% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranking 76th out of 173 stocks in the industrials sector. The company's current short interest of just 2.63% of the float marks a more than 19% decrease from the prior month.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.