Alcoa Reaches Tentative Agreement With United Steelworkers For Employees At Two U.S. Locations

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced Thursday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers on a new three-year labor agreement for employees at two U.S. locations.

The union will now schedule a vote with its members to ratify the proposed contract, the result of extensive negotiations between the Company and the United Steelworkers.

The proposal will cover approximately 860 active employees at the smelter at Warrick Operations in Indiana and the smelter at Massena Operations in New York.

The existing contract was set to expire on May 15th 2023, but the parties reached agreement prior to expiration.

