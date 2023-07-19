Alcoa Q2 23 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on July 19, 2023, to discuss Q2 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial +1 (877) 883-0383 (US) or +1 (412) 902-6506 (International), Conference ID: 5022765.

For a replay call, dial +1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (International), Access Code: 6008876.

