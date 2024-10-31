Alcoa put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Alcoa (AA) with 4,578 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 40 puts and 11/1 weekly 39.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 4,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 8.87, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 15th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.