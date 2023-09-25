Alcoa Promotes William Oplinger To CEO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp (AA), aluminum manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has appointed William Oplinger as its president and chief executive officer, effective September 24.

He will be succeeding Roy Harvey, who will serve as the strategic advisor to the chief executive till December 31.

Oplinger was the company's chief operating officer and executive vice president since February. Prior to this role he was the finance chief of the firm from November 2016 to February 2023.

In pre-market activity, shares of Alcoa are trading at $27.85 down 1.76% on the New York Stock Exchange.

