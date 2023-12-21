News & Insights

Markets
AA

Alcoa Promotes Matt Reed To EVP And COO

December 21, 2023 — 07:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced Thursday that it has appointed Matt Reed as Alcoa's Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Reed, who will be based in Western Australia, will lead Alcoa's global operations, including bauxite mines, alumina refineries, and aluminum smelters. He will be accountable for operational excellence, focusing on safety, environmental management, productivity, cost management, and long-term strategic planning.

Reed is currently the Vice President of Operations for Australia and serves concurrently as President, Alcoa of Australia. He joined Alcoa in June of 2023. He has more than 25 years of experience in the resource sector, including mining and minerals processing.

Prior to joining Alcoa, Reed served as the Operations Executive (Chief Operating Officer) of OZ Minerals. Prior to OZ Minerals, he was the Executive Managing Director (Chief Operating Officer) of SIMEC Mining.

William Oplinger, who was appointed President and CEO in September of 2023, has maintained the responsibilities associated with his prior role as Chief Operations Officer. Oplinger will continue with those responsibilities until Reed's appointment on January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, Reed will continue as Vice President Operations, Australia, and President, Alcoa of Australia, until January 31, at which point an interim Vice President Operations for Australia will be appointed. A permanent Vice President Operations for Australia will be named after a competitive search process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.