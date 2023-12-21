Alcoa Promotes Matt Reed To EVP And COO

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced Thursday that it has appointed Matt Reed as Alcoa's Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Reed, who will be based in Western Australia, will lead Alcoa's global operations, including bauxite mines, alumina refineries, and aluminum smelters. He will be accountable for operational excellence, focusing on safety, environmental management, productivity, cost management, and long-term strategic planning.

Reed is currently the Vice President of Operations for Australia and serves concurrently as President, Alcoa of Australia. He joined Alcoa in June of 2023. He has more than 25 years of experience in the resource sector, including mining and minerals processing.

Prior to joining Alcoa, Reed served as the Operations Executive (Chief Operating Officer) of OZ Minerals. Prior to OZ Minerals, he was the Executive Managing Director (Chief Operating Officer) of SIMEC Mining.

William Oplinger, who was appointed President and CEO in September of 2023, has maintained the responsibilities associated with his prior role as Chief Operations Officer. Oplinger will continue with those responsibilities until Reed's appointment on January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, Reed will continue as Vice President Operations, Australia, and President, Alcoa of Australia, until January 31, at which point an interim Vice President Operations for Australia will be appointed. A permanent Vice President Operations for Australia will be named after a competitive search process.

