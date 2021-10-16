Alcoa (NYSE:AA) swells 22% this week, taking one-year gains to 344%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. In the case of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), the share price is up an incredible 344% in the last year alone. On top of that, the share price is up 70% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 45% in the last three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Alcoa shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Alcoa grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 20% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 16th 2021

We know that Alcoa has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Alcoa stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Alcoa shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 344% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 22%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Alcoa (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

Of course Alcoa may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

