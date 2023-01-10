Alcoa Names William Oplinger COO, Molly Beerman CFO, Effective February 1

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA), a bauxite, alumina and aluminum company, announced Tuesdsay the appointment of new Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as part of a restructuring to focus on its strategies to operate as a low-cost, margin-focused, sustainable producer. The changes are effective February 1.

The company appointed William Oplinger, currently Executive Vice President or EVP and Chief Financial Officer, as EVP and Chief Operations Officer. Oplinger has served as Alcoa Corp.'s CFO since November 2016, when the company completed a legal and structural separation from Alcoa Inc.

Further, the company appointed Molly Beerman, currently Senior Vice President and Controller, as EVP and Chief Financial Officer. She will also be the executive member to oversee Alcoa's Information Technology and Automation Solutions team.

The company also announced that Renato Bacchi, currently EVP and Chief Strategy Officer, will take on added responsibilities to become EVP, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, including overseeing Alcoa's research and development technologies.

As part of the restructuring, John Slaven, current EVP and Chief Operations Officer, and Benjamin Kahrs, EVP and Chief Innovation Officer, will leave the company.

Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey said, "The plan is fully aligned with our Company's purpose and vision to reinvent the aluminum industry, and it will integrate the corporate strategy team with our innovative and breakthrough technologies."

