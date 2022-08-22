Markets
AA

Alcoa Issues Update On Strike At Mosjoen Smelter In Norway

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alcoa (AA) said a strike at the company's Mosjoen smelter in Norway began on Monday as a collective agreement between Industri Energi and Norsk Industri was not reached by the agreed-upon deadline. In accordance with Controlled Reduction Agreement, deliveries of products from Alcoa Mosjoen will stop until the end of the strike. If the strike continues, the Mosjoen location will work toward a 20 percent reduction in smelter production by September 19.

Alcoa noted that its Lista plant in Norway is not included in the strike action at this time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular