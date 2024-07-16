News & Insights

Alcoa Gets Stockholder Approval For Issuance Of Shares In Connection With Acquisition Of Alumina

July 16, 2024 — 09:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alcoa (AA) announced the preliminary voting results of Special Meeting of Stockholders, at which the stockholders approved the issuance of shares in connection with the proposed acquisition of Alumina by way of a scheme of arrangement. Approximately 99 percent of Alcoa shares present at the Special Meeting voted in favor of the issuance of shares, the company stated.

Alumina shareholders will consider and vote on the Scheme on July 18, 2024. The Scheme is subject to approval by the Federal Court of Australia, at a hearing scheduled for July 22, 2024. The transaction is anticipated to close on or about August 1, 2024.

