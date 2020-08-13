Alcoa Extends Formal Consultation Period Regarding San Ciprin Aluminum Plant

(RTTNews) - Alcoa (AA) has reached an agreement with the workers' representatives for the San Ciprin aluminum plant in Spain to extend the deadline of the formal consultation period for collective dismissal to September 28, 2020. This includes a process to evaluate a potential sale of the aluminum plant to GFG Alliance. The formal consultation period began on June 25, 2020.

Alcoa said a potential sale would include the 228,000 metric tons per year smelter and the casthouse. The aluminum facility will continue to operate during the sales evaluation process.

