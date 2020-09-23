Alcoa Expands Sustana Line Of Products By Adding Low-carbon EcoSource Alumina - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced Wednesday the expansion of its Sustana line of products with the introduction of EcoSource, the industry's first low-carbon, smelter-grade alumina brand.

EcoSource is produced with no more than 0.6 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) per ton of alumina, two times better than the industry's average of 1.2 tons of CO2e. Alcoa's measurement includes direct emissions from its bauxite mining and alumina refining processes and indirect emissions from the energy consumed in those processes.

Alcoa has the world's largest third-party alumina business, and its refining system has the industry's lowest carbon footprint.

The refineries that produce EcoSource alumina have an average carbon emissions profile better than 90 percent of the other alumina refineries operating today.

