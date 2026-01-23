Alcoa Earnings Send Shares Lower—Buy the Dip or Wait?

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) delivered a strong fourth-quarter earnings report after the market closed on Jan. 22. The industrials giant delivered a beat on the top and bottom lines with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26, beating estimates for 95 cents. Revenue of $3.45 billion came in ahead of expectations of $3.28 billion.

However, AA stock dropped about 5% when the market opened on Jan. 23. The sell-the-news reaction could be based on guidance that suggests there will be some near-term pressure on earnings and free cash flow.

Despite the pullback, the long-term story for Alcoa remains bullish. That’s why investors may want to understand the fundamentals that should make AA stock a buying opportunity.

The Fundamentals of the Business Are Driving Alcoa Higher

Beyond the headline numbers, Alcoa also showed meaningful improvements in profitability and cash generation. Adjusted EBITDA rose sharply from the prior quarter as higher aluminum prices, better shipment mix, and cost actions flowed through the income statement. Management highlighted record production levels at several smelters and a key refinery, underscoring that the stronger results were driven by operations rather than one‑time items.

The balance sheet is also getting stronger. The company generated robust operating cash flow and free cash flow, allowing it to finish 2025 with a sizable cash balance while continuing to chip away at gross and net debt. That combination gives the company more flexibility to fund growth projects, advance portfolio optimization, and return capital to shareholders over time.

Looking ahead, management signaled confidence that favorable aluminum fundamentals, tariff-related pricing support and ongoing productivity initiatives can sustain healthy margins in 2026, even as alumina markets remain more mixed. For investors, the quarter reinforced the view that Alcoa is now operating from a position of strength rather than merely recovering from the last downcycle.

Could AA Stock Reach New Highs in 2026?

Analysts have been bullish on Alcoa since the company last reported earnings in October 2025. That’s been reflected in the AA stock price, which is up over 58% during that time.

That’s pushed the stock over 22% above its consensus price target, which has outperformed many industrial stocks over that time.

However, about a week before earnings, Wells Fargo & Co. raised its price target on AA stock to $71 from $58 even as it downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight.

That price target is above the stock’s 52-week high, which it reached in mid-January.

Investors will now be waiting for analysts to weigh in after Alcoa’s report. Those opinions may inform how to approach AA stock in the coming weeks.

Patient Accumulation Is a Sound Strategy

Alcoa stock was up 19% in 2026 heading into earnings, with shares briefly hitting an all-time high before easing back into the low-60s before earnings. The rally has carried the price well above its rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages (SMAs). That’s a classic sign of strong momentum rather than an early-stage breakout.

That may lead some investors to wonder if the earnings report was already priced into the stock. That could explain the sell-the-news reaction to Alcoa's report.

That's not unusual, but the question is, how far will the pullback go? The first logical support area sits near the 20‑day moving average around the low‑60s, along with the recent gap and congestion zone in the high‑50s to low‑60s.

A routine pullback or sideways consolidation into that band would relieve overbought conditions without necessarily jeopardizing the larger uptrend. In this context, a full retest of the 50‑day moving average, currently far below the AA stock price, appears less likely unless there is a material shift in the aluminum or macro narrative.

For investors, that setup favors patience and discipline over chasing strength. Trend‑followers may look to buy partial positions on pullbacks toward the 20‑day average or after a brief consolidation that lets the stock “cool off” while the moving averages catch up. Longer‑term investors might use 5–10% dips as opportunities to build positions gradually, while placing stop‑loss levels just below recent swing lows or the 20‑day average to guard against a deeper trend reversal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.