ALCOA Earnings Preview: Recent $AA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALCOA ($AA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,633,538,065 and earnings of $1.75 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ALCOA Insider Trading Activity
ALCOA insiders have traded $AA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RENATO BACCHI (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,867 shares for an estimated $1,009,430
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ALCOA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of ALCOA stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 10,538,102 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,129,493
- NORGES BANK added 4,839,270 shares (+239.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,827,620
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,237,808 shares (+4792.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,544,386
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 2,090,984 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,997,375
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,991,303 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,231,427
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,891,965 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,478,437
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,747,525 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,021,494
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ALCOA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/11/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ALCOA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AA forecast page.
ALCOA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 10/17/2024
- Derek Hernandez from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $50.0 on 10/17/2024
- Christopher LaFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 10/17/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
