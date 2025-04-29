Markets
AA

Alcoa Discusses About Financial And Operational Impact Of Power Outage In San Ciprian Facility

April 29, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA), Tuesday announced statement regarding the financial and operational impact of power outage on the company's San Ciprian facility in Spain.

The company stated that the nationwide power outage on April 28 affected the refinery and smelter at the complex.

Following this, Alcoa has initiated a thorough assessment of the facility to determine the full extent of the operational and financial impact.

In the pre-market hours, Alcoa's stock is trading at $25.40, down 0.63 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.