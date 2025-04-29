Alcoa Discusses About Financial And Operational Impact Of Power Outage In San Ciprian Facility

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA), Tuesday announced statement regarding the financial and operational impact of power outage on the company's San Ciprian facility in Spain.

The company stated that the nationwide power outage on April 28 affected the refinery and smelter at the complex.

Following this, Alcoa has initiated a thorough assessment of the facility to determine the full extent of the operational and financial impact.

In the pre-market hours, Alcoa's stock is trading at $25.40, down 0.63 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

