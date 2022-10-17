Alcoa Corporation's (NYSE:AA) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Alcoa (NYSE:AA). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Alcoa's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alcoa is:

17% = US$1.2b ÷ US$7.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Alcoa's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Alcoa seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 21%. This certainly adds some context to Alcoa's moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Alcoa's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 28% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Alcoa fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Alcoa Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Alcoa's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 5.1% (or a retention ratio of 95%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

While Alcoa has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 5.9%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 14%.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Alcoa's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

