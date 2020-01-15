Alcoa Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings of -$0.31 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):

-Earnings: -$303 million in Q4 vs. $51 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.63 in Q4 vs. $0.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$57 million or -$0.31 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.44 billion in Q4 vs. $3.34 billion in the same period last year.

