Alcoa Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):

Earnings: -$746 million in Q3 vs. $337 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.17 in Q3 vs. $1.76 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$60 million or -$0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $2.85 billion in Q3 vs. $3.11 billion in the same period last year.

