Alcoa Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of -$0.44 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):

-Earnings: -$221 million in Q3 vs. -$6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.19 in Q3 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$82 million or -$0.44 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.57 billion in Q3 vs. $3.39 billion in the same period last year.

