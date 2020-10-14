Alcoa Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):

-Earnings: -$49 million in Q3 vs. -$221 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.26 in Q3 vs. -$1.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$218 million or -$1.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.38 per share -Revenue: $2.37 billion in Q3 vs. $2.57 billion in the same period last year.

