Alcoa Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

Earnings: -$102 million in Q2 vs. $549 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.57 in Q2 vs. $2.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$62 million or -$0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.52 per share Revenue: $2.68 billion in Q2 vs. $3.64 billion in the same period last year.

