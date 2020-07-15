Alcoa Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):

-Earnings: -$197 million in Q2 vs. -$402 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.06 in Q2 vs. -$2.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$4 million or -$0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.45 per share -Revenue: $2.15 billion in Q2 vs. $2.71 billion in the same period last year.

