Alcoa Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $175 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% to $2.87 billion from $2.38 billion last year.

Alcoa Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $150 Mln. vs. -$42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. -$0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.