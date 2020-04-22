Alcoa Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):

-Earnings: $80 million in Q1 vs. -$199 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.43 in Q1 vs. -$1.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$42 million or -$0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.24 per share -Revenue: $2.38 billion in Q1 vs. $2.72 billion in the same period last year.

