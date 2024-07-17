Alcoa Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):

Earnings: $20 million in Q2 vs. -$102 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.11 in Q2 vs. -$0.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $2.91 billion in Q2 vs. $2.68 billion in the same period last year.

