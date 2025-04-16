Alcoa Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):

Earnings: $548 million in Q1 vs. -$252 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.07 in Q1 vs. -$1.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $568 million or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.41 per share Revenue: $3.369 billion in Q1 vs. $2.599 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.