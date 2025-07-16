Alcoa Corp. Announces Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $164 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $20 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $3.018 billion from $2.906 billion last year.

Alcoa Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $164 Mln. vs. $20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $3.018 Bln vs. $2.906 Bln last year.

