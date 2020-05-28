Commodities
Alcoa considering more than 500 layoffs at Spanish plant

Nathan Allen Reuters
MADRID, May 28 (Reuters) - Alcoa AA.N said on Thursday it is considering laying off up to 534 workers from its San Ciprian aluminium plant in the Spanish region of Galicia, though a final decision has not yet been taken.

High energy costs and low aluminium prices had led to persistent losses and left the plant unable to compete internationally, the company said in an emailed statement. The plant has around 2,000 workers, according to union representatives.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)

