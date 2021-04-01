Alcoa Completes Sale Of Rolling Mill, Associated Assets Near Evansville

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corporation (AA) has completed the sale of the rolling mill and associated assets near Evansville, Indiana, held by Alcoa Warrick LLC, to Kaiser Aluminum Corporation. Alcoa received total consideration of approximately $670 million, including the assumption by Kaiser of related other postretirement employee benefit liabilities. The sale closed on March 31, 2021.

Alcoa noted that it retains ownership of the 269,000 metric tons of smelting capacity at the Warrick smelter, the Warrick electric generating units, and land holdings in Warrick County, Indiana.

