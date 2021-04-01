Markets
AA

Alcoa Completes Sale Of Rolling Mill, Associated Assets Near Evansville

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corporation (AA) has completed the sale of the rolling mill and associated assets near Evansville, Indiana, held by Alcoa Warrick LLC, to Kaiser Aluminum Corporation. Alcoa received total consideration of approximately $670 million, including the assumption by Kaiser of related other postretirement employee benefit liabilities. The sale closed on March 31, 2021.

Alcoa noted that it retains ownership of the 269,000 metric tons of smelting capacity at the Warrick smelter, the Warrick electric generating units, and land holdings in Warrick County, Indiana.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular