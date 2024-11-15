Alcoa call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Alcoa (AA) with 28,724 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 48.49%. Nov-24 44.5 calls and Nov-24 45 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 18,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on January 15th.

