Alcoa Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.31, changing hands as low as $58.35 per share. Alcoa Corporation shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AA's low point in its 52 week range is $30.995 per share, with $98.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.16.

