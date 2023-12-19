Alcoa Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.66, changing hands as high as $33.00 per share. Alcoa Corporation shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AA's low point in its 52 week range is $23.07 per share, with $57.609 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.