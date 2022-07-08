Alcoa Boosts Casting Capabilities At Deschambault Smelter In Canada

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corporation (AA), an aluminum company, said on Friday that it will soon begin construction of a new casting equipment at its Deschambault smelter in Canada, with a capital investment of around $8 million.

The work, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, aims to boost the metal maker's casting capabilities to include standard ingots.

"Adding standard ingot casting to the site's capabilities will allow greater flexibility for alloying in smaller batches to meet customer needs for value-add products such as foundry alloys for the automotive industry. Each standard ingot weighs approximately 10.5 kilograms," the company said in a statement.

The Deschambault smelter has an installed capacity of 287,000 metric tons of aluminum a year.

