Markets
AA

Alcoa Boosts Casting Capabilities At Deschambault Smelter In Canada

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corporation (AA), an aluminum company, said on Friday that it will soon begin construction of a new casting equipment at its Deschambault smelter in Canada, with a capital investment of around $8 million.

The work, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, aims to boost the metal maker's casting capabilities to include standard ingots.

"Adding standard ingot casting to the site's capabilities will allow greater flexibility for alloying in smaller batches to meet customer needs for value-add products such as foundry alloys for the automotive industry. Each standard ingot weighs approximately 10.5 kilograms," the company said in a statement.

The Deschambault smelter has an installed capacity of 287,000 metric tons of aluminum a year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular