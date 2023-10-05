Alcoa (BER:185) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 37.54

The average one-year price target for Alcoa (BER:185) has been revised to 37.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 35.67 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.01 to a high of 57.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.77% from the latest reported closing price of 26.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 893 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 185 is 0.17%, a decrease of 21.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 164,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,536K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,299K shares, representing a decrease of 36.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 46.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,574K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,536K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 25.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,412K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,460K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 24.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,606K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,668K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 25.16% over the last quarter.

Theleme Partners LLP holds 4,247K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

