Alcoa (BER:185) Price Target Decreased by 6.47% to 47.58

The average one-year price target for Alcoa (BER:185) has been revised to 47.58 / share. This is an decrease of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 50.87 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.49 to a high of 61.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.52% from the latest reported closing price of 36.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 185 is 0.27%, an increase of 40.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.74% to 170,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,974K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,107K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 24.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,464K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,258K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 22.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,375K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,357K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 25.18% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 4,578K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 97.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 5,918.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,558K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 24.79% over the last quarter.

