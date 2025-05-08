Markets
AA

Alcoa Appoints Thomas Gorman As Non-executive Chairman

May 08, 2025 — 11:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced that it appointed Thomas Gorman as non-executive Chairman of the Board, effective today, May 8, 2025, immediately upon the conclusion of the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Gorman has served as an independent director of the Board since May 2021, and succeeds Steven Williams in that position, who stepped down from the Board effective today after over eight years of service.

Williams served as the Company's non-executive Chairman since January 2021 and as a director on the Board since Alcoa's launch as a public company in 2016.

Gorman most recently served as the Chair of the People and Compensation Committee as well as a member of the Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board. He served as Chief Executive Officer, and held other executive roles, with Brambles Ltd. from 2008 until his retirement in 2017. Prior to that, Gorman held several senior executive positions over an extensive career at Ford Motor Company including as President of Ford Australia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.